Montgomery Co. authorities seeking potential victims regarding sexual assault of a child case

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking any potential victims in connection with a sexual assault of a child case.

According to a release, authorities began investigating the report back on March 28 in South Montgomery County.

During the investigation, officials identified 22-year-old Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez of Houston as the suspect in the case.

Then on Monday, a warrant was issued for Gonzalez's arrest, placed into custody and taken to jail.

Officials said as detectives examined the case, additional evidence was uncovered that indicated there might be more victims.

Authorities stated Gonzalez contacted underage female teenagers through various social media apps including the following:

- Skype: mlgdude9001

- Discord: Hingus#9947

- CashApp: GabrielG9001

- Snapchat: Hingusmcpingus

- Instagram: mr.archangelgabriel

- Facebook: facebook.com100002317916941

Officials are asking anyone who may have met with Gonzalez under similar circumstances to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 option 3 and refer to case #23A089975.