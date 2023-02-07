The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing teen last seen almost two weeks ago.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Jace Gilmore, who was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney on January 25.

Jace Gilmore

Jace is 5'2" tall, 95 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Jace, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case #23A026282.