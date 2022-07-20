Meet Conroe's Monte the Singing Donkey: Videos of tunes winning fans online

A 28-year-old singer from Conroe has garnered hundreds of thousands of fans on social media – and he’s a donkey!

You can catch Monte the Singing Donkey’s tunes on TikTok, where he has more than 360,000 followers.

"It's overwhelming," Monte’s owner Pinky Ruggles says. "It is humbling and overwhelming. Every day we wake up and it's just like this is reality for us, that many people are in love with this guy."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE VIRAL STORIES

Ruggles says she first heard him sing soon after adopting him from the Texas Miracle Ranch.

"I adopted him back in September of 2020. And he was the quiet, shy donkey, perfect addition to our herd. Three days later, he started singing for food and hasn't stopped, and he sings all the time now," she says.

You can find more of Monte’s singing on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.