Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
6
Red Flag Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 10:30 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County

Meet Conroe's Monte the Singing Donkey: Videos of tunes winning fans online

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 26 Houston

TikTok getting a 'kick' out of Conroe's singing donkey

Two years ago, Pinky Ruggles from Conroe adopted Monte the Donkey from the Texas Miracle Ranch. He soon started singing for his supper, and at 28 years old, Monte has now become a social media sensation! Ruggles is using his newfound fame to give back to the ranch and spread donkey love around the world.

A 28-year-old singer from Conroe has garnered hundreds of thousands of fans on social media – and he’s a donkey!

You can catch Monte the Singing Donkey’s tunes on TikTok, where he has more than 360,000 followers.

"It's overwhelming," Monte’s owner Pinky Ruggles says. "It is humbling and overwhelming. Every day we wake up and it's just like this is reality for us, that many people are in love with this guy."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE VIRAL STORIES

Ruggles says she first heard him sing soon after adopting him from the Texas Miracle Ranch.

"I adopted him back in September of 2020. And he was the quiet, shy donkey, perfect addition to our herd. Three days later, he started singing for food and hasn't stopped, and he sings all the time now," she says.

You can find more of Monte’s singing on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.