Mont Belvieu police on scene of 2-vehicle crash, portion of SH 146 closed

A portion of State Highway 146 is closed following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but the Mont Belvieu Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 146 and State Highway 99.

Authorities said State Highway 146 is completely shut down in both directions from Cherry Point to 99 while LifeFlight lands and emergency personnel are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area where possible.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.