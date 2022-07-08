Monkeypox cases continue to rise across in Houston, US

With around 700 known cases of Monkeypox in the U.S, 20 in Texas and eight in Houston, it’s being considered and outbreak and officials do expect more cases in the coming weeks.

"I think the big thing people need to understand is that they need to be aware it’s out there," said Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department. "What we are seeing with this current outbreak, is the spread is actually with the skin-to-skin contact."

Persse says the virus does not spread easily, but it can be transmitted in three ways.

"You can get it through droplets, if you are having conversation very close to someone. It can also be spread through fabrics, and then the final way people can get it, is actual skin-to-skin contact," says Persse.

The skin-to-skin contact is how Persse believes it’s spreading in Houston, with most cases, skipping many of the usual symptoms and going straight to the telltale rash.

"You also have to consider who have you been with, what kind of contact have you had with someone," said Persse.

Texas ranks behind California and New York with reported cases. FOX 26 spoke with a California man, Matt Ford, who is believed to be one of the first people to publicly come out on social media that he has Monkeypox.

"Before it got it, I just considered it some vague thing that happens in the world, and it didn’t really concern me," said Ford.