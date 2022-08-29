Monkeypox case confirmed at Fort Bend ISD high school campus

article

School officials with the Fort Bend Independent School District say a monkeypox case was confirmed at one high school campus on Monday.

According to a release, the student attended Ridge Point High School.

Officials added Fort Bend County Health and Human Services is investigating the case as families and employees were notified of the case.

We're told that officials are conducting contact tracing to identify potential exposures based on proximity and will notify individuals directly if they are at risk.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services has a call center for the community to call and ask questions at (281) 633-7795.