article

The Missouri City Police Department needs your help locating a missing man last seen on Friday evening.

Authorities are searching for 57-year-old Ricky McIntyre.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: 17-year-old shot in Greenspoint neighborhood, residents call for gunman's arrest

McIntyre was last seen leaving his home around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, April 21, in a 2006 maroon Toyota 4-Runner, bearing Texas license plate CGL6605.

McIntyre is described as a Black male, 5’8" tall, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials said McIntyre possibly traveled to the Bissonet area in Houston.

Anyone with information on McIntyre’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.