Houston shooting: 17-year-old shot in Greenspoint neighborhood, residents call for gunman's arrest

Residents in a neighborhood where a 17-year-old was shot are shaken up and praying for his recovery. It happened in the Greenspoint area, near Ella and Rankin Road.

The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head Monday night. Nearly 24 hours later, residents want the gunman caught, but he still hasn't been.

Before the 17-year-old was rushed by ambulance to the Texas Medical Center, he was shot while in the driver's seat of a sedan on Forest Ivy Lane in a neighborhood full of families.

"It was bothersome because I've got older teenagers, kids his same age," says one neighbor.

The teen had been behind the wheel of a maroon Buick Monday night around 8:15. After he was shot, according to investigators, his car continued 15 to 20 feet, smashing into a parked car in a family's driveway.

"That's when I saw two guys running towards that way. They were in hoodies. I couldn't see their faces. They had ski masks over their faces," another resident explains.

A number of neighbors spoke with FOX 26, but did not want their identity revealed.

"I'm 18 myself. It's really frightening," one neighbor says.

Detectives say marijuana was found in a backpack beside the teen's car. Although hearing a gunshot in their neighborhood was unnerving, several residents rushed from their homes to help the 17-year-old, who was conscious when they arrived by his side.

"He wasn't able to say anything, just breathing, trying to stay alert," a neighbor explained.

Residents say they said comforting words to the teenager as they were awaiting the ambulance. Investigators say the 17-year-old lives about a mile from where he was shot.