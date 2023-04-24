Houston shooting: 17-year-old shot in the head, police investigating

article

A 17-year-old is in the hospital following an evening shooting in north Houston.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Forest Ivy, just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the 17-year-old male was shot in the head while in a car.

Police said the vehicle traveled less than 50 feet before crashing into a parked car.

The victim is said to have lived about one mile from the scene of the shooting.

No word yet on a possible motive or suspect descriptions.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.