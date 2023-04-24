Authorities in Kinney County, Texas say they arrested two teens from the greater Houston area Friday night and charged them with smuggling of illegal migrants. The teens were arrested after a high-speed chased using a stolen vehicle.

According to sources, the two teens ran away from Gulf Coast Trades Center in Walker County, Texas late last Tuesday night. The non-profit trades center near New Waverly is intended for "disadvantaged and adjudicated" 15 to 18-years-old boys. Early the next morning, a business near the trades center reported a vehicle being stolen.

The teens disappeared until authorities near the southern U.S. border arrested them Friday night. After a high-speed chase ended near Brackettville, the 17-year-old driver was captured after a fleeing on foot. DPS troopers also apprehended the driver’s passenger, a 16-year-old boy. According to the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office, the driver had several outstanding arrest warrants.

Several illegal migrants were in the truck, but escaped on foot while authorities took the teens into custody.

As previously reported, law enforcement near the border continues to see a dramatic rise in human smugglers being captures from the United States. Recently, authorities in Kinney County say most of the smugglers they’re catching are from the Houston area.

"I want to make it so punishing," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a recent interview. "I want 10 years behind bars for anybody who does that. To stop this practice of Texans helping illegal immigration in Texas."

In the last week, at least seven people from the Houston area have been arrested in Kinney County and charged with human smuggling.