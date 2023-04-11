article

A woman, who is ex-military, is facing charges after authorities said she had four undocumented immigrants in her car.

According to the Kinney County Sheriff's Office, Monica Ophelia Semien of Katy, was pulled over in a Range Rover on Highway 90 and State Highway 131.

Officials said members of the Galveston Crew say she failed to stop at a stop sign.

Inside the vehicle, officials found the undocumented immigrants inside.

Semien is charged with four counts of felony smuggling.