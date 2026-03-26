Former Missouri City officer sentenced for deadly 2024 crash

The Brief A former Missouri City officer has been sentenced to 15 years for a deadly 2024 crash. Blademir Viveros was found guilty on three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Two people died at the crash scene in 2024. Another was hospitalized and later died.



A former Missouri City officer has been sentenced for a deadly 2024 crash that killed three people.

Missouri City: Former officer sentenced to 15 years

What we know:

Blademir Viveros has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for each of his three charges, but he will serve those sentences at the same time.

Viveros was found guilty on Monday of three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. He was also facing two counts of manslaughter and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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Deadly crash

The backstory:

Viveros was charged in a crash on June 20, 2024. Mason Stewart, 16, and Angela Stewart, 53, died at the scene. Michael Hawkins was hospitalized after the crash and died on Jan. 10, 2025.

Mason, who had just turned 16, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla with his mom, Angela, and had just pulled into traffic.

Viveros was responding to an armed robbery call at an ATM in Missouri City. Prosecutors alleged Viveros was traveling at 107 mph — more than double the 40 mph speed limit — on Cartwright Road without his lights or sirens on. Authorities say Viveros crashed into the Stewarts' vehicle as they attempted a left turn.

Two hours after the crash, Hawkins – who had been picked up during a previous call – was found in the backseat of the police SUV seriously injured. He died months later.