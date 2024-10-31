Missouri City former police officer charged with manslaughter for deadly crash

The Brief Former Missouri City Police Department officer Blademir Viveros is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Viveros allegedly crashed into a vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, killing 53-year-old Angela Stewart and her son, 16-year-old Mason Stewart. Michael Hawkins, 53, was found in the backseat of the police SUV seriously injured two hours after the crash, but police have not said why he was there.



The former Missouri City Police Department officer involved in the deadly crash of a mother and son in June has been charged with manslaughter.

Blademir Viveros, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 20, Mason Stewart, who just turned 16, was driving a 20005 Toyota Vorolla with his mom, 53-year-old Angela Stewart and had just pulled into traffic. Missouri City PD officer Viveros was responding to an armed robbery call at an ATM down Cartwright Road.

Blademir Viveros

Missouri City PD and the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the incident and found the Missouri City Police SUV driven by Officer Viveros was speeding eastbound when it hit the Stewart's 2005 Toyota Corolla. Stewart failed to yield the right-of-way when exiting the private drive and was hit by the police vehicle. The police car's emergency lights were not on at the time of the crash, according to the investigation.

Both the mother and son died at the scene.

Two hours after the crash, 53-year-old Michael Hawkins was found in the backseat of the police SUV seriously injured.

Missouri City Police Chief Brandon Harris addressed the incident, expressing uncertainty about the man's identity and how he ended up in the patrol car. Chief Harris also refrained from disclosing whether the man was handcuffed.

His bond was set to $250,000 each for the manslaughter charge and $300,000 for the aggravated assault charge. His total bond is $800,000.