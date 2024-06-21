Two people were killed in a collision involving a Missouri City police officer Thursday night. The accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the Quail Valley area on Cartwright Road.

Witnesses reported that the police officer was speeding down the street without lights or sirens moments before the crash. According to the Missouri City Police Department (MCPD), the officer was responding to a robbery in progress at an ATM when his patrol car struck a vehicle leaving the Dollar Tree parking lot.

The collision resulted in the deaths of two occupants of the civilian vehicle. Both died at the scene. The officer driving the patrol car was injured and transported to a local trauma center. As of now, there have been no updates on the officer’s condition.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, an unidentified male was discovered in the back of the patrol vehicle over two hours into the investigation. The Missouri City Fire Department (MCFD) treated the man at the scene before transporting him to a medical facility. His condition is currently unknown.

Missouri City Police Chief Brandon Harris addressed the incident, expressing uncertainty about the identity of the man and how he ended up in the patrol car. Chief Harris also refrained from disclosing whether the man was handcuffed.

One witness, who works at a nearby store, described the moment of the crash: "I heard a loud boom, like an explosion. I looked out the glass and saw a bunch of smoke…. I came out of my store, locked it up, and took a look. I did notice that there were no sirens or lights on before the crash, but they were on after."

The Missouri City Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are handling the investigation.