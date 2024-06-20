METRO crash: 6 people injured after accident near the Medical Center

At least six people were hospitalized in Houston after a METRO rail accident on Thursday evening.

Officials are at the scene near Greenbriar Drive and Old Spanish Trail after four vehicles and the rail were involved in a crash around 3 p.m.

Preliminary information states two vehicles crashed in the intersection of the roadways above and were pushed into the path of the METRO rail. According to authorities, the rail hit at least one of those vehicles, which spun and hit two other cars.

Six people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is provided.