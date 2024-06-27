A Missouri City police officer is no longer employed with the police department following a two-vehicle fatality accident on Cartwright Road on June 20 claiming the lives of a mother and son.

The crash involved a Missouri City Police SUV driven by Officer Blademir Viveros, 27, and a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Angela Stewart, 53, and her son Mason Stewart, 16. Both died at the scene.

Officer Viveros was taken to Memorial Hermann Houston for treatment and has since been discharged.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Missouri City Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are investigating the incident. Early findings show that at approximately 8:44 p.m., a Missouri City Police SUV driven by Officer Viveros was speeding eastbound when it collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla, driven by Mason Stewart, failed to yield the right-of-way when exiting a private drive and was struck by the police vehicle. The police car's emergency lights were not on at the time of the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missouri City crash: Police officer involved in deadly crash of mother, son

The accident occurred while the officer was reportedly responding to an armed robbery call at an ATM down the road. The wreckage from the collision extended 300 feet, illustrating the violent nature of the impact.

Additionally, an unidentified man was discovered in the back seat of the officer's patrol car two hours after the crash, raising further questions about the circumstances of the incident. This man has since been identified as 53-year-old Michael Hawkins, who is currently receiving treatment at Ben Taub Hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officer Viveros was with the Missouri City Police for just under a year and had two years of law enforcement experience before that.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time. The findings will be reviewed by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.