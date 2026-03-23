Former Missouri City officer found guilty of 3 counts of aggravated assault by a public servant

The Brief A former Missouri City officer has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection to a deadly 2024 crash. Blademier Viveros was facing three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, two counts of manslaughter and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Viveros was charged in a crash on June 20, 2024. Mason Stewart, 16, and Angela Stewart, 53, died at the scene. Michael Hawkins was hospitalized after the crash and died on Jan. 10, 2025.



A former Missouri City officer has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant with a deadly weapon finding, in connection to a deadly 2024 crash.

Blademier Viveros was facing three counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, two counts of manslaughter and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deadly crash

Viveros was charged in a crash on June 20, 2024. Mason Stewart, 16, and Angela Stewart, 53, died at the scene. Michael Hawkins was hospitalized after the crash and died on Jan. 10, 2025.

Mason, who had just turned 16, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla with his mom, Angela, and had just pulled into traffic.

Viveros was responding to an armed robbery call at an ATM in Missouri City. Prosecutors alleged Viveros was traveling at 107 mph — more than double the 40 mph speed limit — on Cartwright Road without his lights or sirens on. Authorities say Viveros crashed into the Stewarts' vehicle as they attempted a left turn.

Two hours after the crash, Hawkins – who had been picked up during a previous call – was found in the backseat of the police SUV seriously injured. He died months later.

The other side:

Defense attorneys characterized the incident as a "human accident," stemming from poor judgment rather than criminal intent.

They argued that Viveros turned off his sirens to "sneak up" on the robbery suspects to avoid a hostage situation—a practice they claim is common in Priority 1 calls.

What's next:

Sentencing will take place on Tuesday.