Pearland Police Department and Texas DPS are asking for any information on a missing 17-year-old.

An AMBER Alert was issued for William Sieh who was last seen at his home in the 3600 block of Pine Chase Drive in Pearland around 8:45 p.m.

MISSING: Audrii Cunningham: Livingston man identified, believed to be connected to disappearance

Sieh is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, says Texas DPS.

William Sieh

He was last seen wearing a gray and maroon long-sleeved Pearland shirt with black pants.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 281-997-4316 and reference case number 24-001469.