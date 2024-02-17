According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a possible suspect in the disappearance of Audrii Cunningham, 11, has been identified.

TxDPS held a press conference at the Polk County Judicial Center in Livingston on Saturday, giving new details surrounding Cunningham's disappearance.

During a press conference, Lieutenant Craig Cummings said, "We have one person that we are looking at right now as a person of interest and that is Don Steven McDougal, 42, of Livingston."

Lt. Cummings said McDougal was arrested on Friday for an unrelated aggravated assault charge. McDougal's SUV was also identified by deputies as the one spotted by witnesses.

While searching for Audrii, investigators say they found a child's backpack near a river on Friday near where they were searching.

Deputies say officials will be searching through the backpack to find out what is inside. Lt. Cummings said deputies believe from the evidence gathered that foul play was a factor.

According to a tweet posted Saturday at 7:10 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety said investigators believe the 2003 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban is a vehicle of interest in the search for the 11-year-old Polk County resident.

Authorities are now asking anyone who saw McDougal's SUV on Thursday or Friday to call Polk County Sheriff's Office. Polk County CrimeStoppers is also offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Audrey's disappearance.

Efforts are still being made to find 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. A new piece of information about Cunningham's disappearance was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday morning.

Texas DPS identify a 2003 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest

Officials believed that Audrii had been missing since 7 a.m. on Thursday. Her family reported her missing after she didn't get off the bus at the end of the day Thursday, reporting an AMBER Alert in search of their daughter. Authorities say Audrii didn't get on the school bus or attend school on Thursday morning.

Audrii Cunningham's mom, Casey Matthews, said, "She’s a well-taken care of child."

In a press conference on Feb. 16, at the center of an AMBER Alert, Matthews asked for the public's help to locate her daughter.

Matthews said, "I would just like to get the word out that we would like to have her come home. It's not like her to, you know, just run off or disappear. She has a loving family. She has so many people that love her and adore her. She's very well taken care of, and we just miss her, and we don't understand. Any and all help would be greatly appreciated. I just want the word to spread around as far as possible".

If you have any information on where Audrii is, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810 or call 911.