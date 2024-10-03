Missing Pennsylvania 16-year-old believed to be in Houston, police say

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police in Pennsylvania is asking for help locating 16-year-old Aniesha Allen, who has been missing since last week.

Allen was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 26, as she left McCaskey High School and police believe she might be in Houston.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Aniesha Allen (Courtesy of Lancaster City Bureau of Police)

The teen was described as being at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown eyes, and a medium build.

She was officially reported missing on Friday, and police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.