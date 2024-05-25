Friendswood Police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing on Friday night.

Officials say 46-year-old Mary Marchand was last seen in the 1100 block of Peregrine Drive around 10 p.m. She reportedly suffers from a psychiatric illness.

Mary Marchand (Courtesy of Friendswood Police Department)

Marchand was last seen wearing a black hijab, black dress, multi-color leggings, and a pair of black tennis shoes.

According to police, Marchand is believed to be on food and is asking residents in the Eagle Lakes and West Ranch neighborhoods to check their cameras for any potential footage of her to assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.