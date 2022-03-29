Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Missing man, 64, last seen Friday in NE Houston

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Adolph Lopez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen in northeast Houston on Friday.

Adolph Lopez, 64, left the 8100 block of Hamlet in an unknown direction of travel.

He is reported to have a slight intellectual disability, according to authorities.

He is 6’4" tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple jacket. 

He is known to frequent libraries.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.