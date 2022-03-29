Missing man, 64, last seen Friday in NE Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen in northeast Houston on Friday.

Adolph Lopez, 64, left the 8100 block of Hamlet in an unknown direction of travel.

He is reported to have a slight intellectual disability, according to authorities.

He is 6’4" tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple jacket.

He is known to frequent libraries.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.