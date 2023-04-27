Saturday, April 29 is Missing in Harris County Day, and on Thursday morning, the Texas Center for the Missing and local law enforcement gathered at Crosby cemetery, which is one of two Harris County cemeteries where hundreds of unidentified bodies are buried.

"We have got to keep the communication going, the crisis of missing persons continues to grow," said Melissa Rangel with Texas Center for the Missing.

At Saturday's event, the Center for the Missing and law enforcement will provide support and resources for those with missing loved ones.

Officers will perform cheek swabs to collect DNA, which will then be added into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, also known as NAMUS.

"People do not need to worry that DNA evidence is being submitted to any kind of criminal database. It is restricted only to missing persons type database," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

NAMUS is used nationwide to help identify missing people, and keep a log of bodies and remains found helping to connect the dots across city and state lines.

On Saturday, law enforcement will also be taking dental records and additional details about those already missing; and they'll be able to accept new missing person reports right there on site.

The public is welcome to attend, and no appointment is needed.

The event will be held at the Texas Center for the Missing, located at 2500 Bolsover St., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.