Missing teacher Craig Kettler, 49, last seen in Alvin on Thursday

Texas Equusearch is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teacher from Alvin.

Craig Kettler, 49, was last seen near the 600 block of CR 351 in Alvin on the evening of May 19.

According to Texas Equusearch, family and friends are concerned for his safety and say it is out of character for Kettler to be missing and not be in contact with anyone.

Kettler was driving a white, 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with a camper on the bed. The business name "LD Systems" is on the driver-side door. The vehicle has the license plate HHV-0744.

Kettler was wearing a short-sleeve blue, orange and white button-down shirt and jeans.

He is 5’10" tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, and has green eyes and a fair complexion. He has mostly white hair, a full beard and mustache and a small scar on his forehead.

Anyone with information about Craig’s current whereabouts or anyone who has seen his vehicle anywhere in Texas is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 849-2441 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.