Officials are asking for help locating a man last seen in Montgomery County and was reported to be missing.

Colby Richards, 31, was last seen in the early hours on May 26. He is believed to have left on foot from his home in Musgrove Place in Spring.

Richards is described as 6'3" and weighing 195 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde, short hair.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, and grey Under Armour shoes.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information on Richards, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 and refer to case #23A151879.