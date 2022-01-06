FOUND: 11-year-old Houston girl last seen on Wednesday
article
HOUSTON - An 11-year-old Houston girl who disappeared on Wednesday has been found.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the good news on Thursday morning after HCSO asked for the public's help in finding Ashari Guidry.
Little Ashari had last been seen on Thursday, Jan. 5 in the 200 Block of Dominion Park Dr. in north Houston.
In his tweet, Sheriff Gonzalez wrote, "Good news! Ashari has just been located, she’s safe."
