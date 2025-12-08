I-10 Katy Freeway westbound lanes reduced in Houston until mid-2026

The Brief The Texas Department of Transportation confirms they will be reducing the number of lanes from three to two as part of new construction. The new I-10 White Oak Bayou project aims to reduce the chance of flooding on the freeway. The lane restrictions will affect the Katy Freeway from I-45 to Taylor Street.



As part of the construction project for the I-10 White Oak Bayou project, the Texas Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic off I-45. This will greatly affect those who use the Katy Freeway, as the main lanes will be reduced from three to two.

According to TxDOT's website, the project is expected to keep these closures until mid-2026.

Once construction is completed, the Houston Avenue Bridge will sit under I-10, while I-10 will stand above the 100-year flood level.