14-year-old girl reported missing, last seen in southeast Houston

Authorities need your help finding a missing teenage girl last seen outside her home in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Marian George, 14, was last seen leaving her home in the 8300 block of Constellation Lane near Hobby Airport on Sunday, January 2.

We're told Marian is 5'3" weighing about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair wearing a pink Aeropostale t-shirt, white joggers with Looney Toons graphics.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're encouraged to call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.