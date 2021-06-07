Misconceptions about THC oil, concentrates, edibles law in Harris County

Which gets you in more legal trouble: driving drunk, driving with marijuana, or driving with a THC vape pen? The answer surprised many when NewsEdge legal analyst Charles Adams explained the reality of laws in Texas when it comes to THC oils, concentrates, and edibles.



Speaking with anchor Kaitlin Monte, Adams says efforts during the most recent Texas legislative session to change THC laws largely failed.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blocked legislation that attempted to allow marijuana concentrates to be treated the same as actual marijuana flower.



Where does CBD fit into all of this? Watch to hear what Adams had to say about the products on store shelves across Houston and the country.