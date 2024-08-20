Harris County murder suspect turns himself in after body tracked 120 miles away

The man wanted for a murder in the Houston-area turned himself in to Harris County authorities Tuesday morning.

Michael Maurice Mack was accused in the death of 53-year-old Kelvin Hinton whose body was found in Vidor, Texas in the 1000 block of Old Highway 90.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Precinct 5 deputies were called to a home in the 2500 block of Wells Station Court in Katy on Aug. 14, and found evidence suggesting foul play, but no body was at the home.

Hinston's body was discovered at the location above in Vidor, more than 120 miles away from the scene in Katy, officials report.

After an investigation and locating the body, Mack was identified as a suspect in Hinton's murder.

Mack is in custody and booked in Harris County Jail, Gonzalez says.