Suspect Arrested After Shattering Glass Door at Sheriff’s Office, Injuring Elderly Woman

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Criminal Mischief at the main Sheriff's Office located at 1 Criminal Justice Drive in Conroe, Texas at about 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicated that an unknown black male suspect intentionally threw a large rock through the front glass doors of the Sheriff’s Office. The rock shattered the glass on impact, injuring an elderly female who was sitting inside the lobby.

What we know:

The victim sustained a laceration to her right leg and was treated at the scene. The suspect walked back to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Jail staff and patrol deputies immediately responded to the lobby area and began an investigation.

While reviewing security footage, Montgomery County Detention Officers recognized the suspect as 22-year-old Jordan Oneal.

Oneal is a career criminal, and he was recently released from the Montgomery County Jail on April 22, 2025.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators interviewed jail staff, utilized the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center, and identified Oneal.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team later located Oneal in Conroe and took him into custody without incident.

Oneal has been charged with Felony Injury to the Elderly and Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief.

Oneal was transported back to the Montgomery County Jail and escorted into the jail through the same door he had vandalized just hours earlier. When questioned about his motive, Oneal told detectives he "woke up angry and was having a bad day."

What they're saying:

Sheriff Wesley Doolittle responded to the incident, stating:

"We all have bad days, but this kind of criminal behavior against our facilities, our citizens, and the men and women who serve this county will not be tolerated. Those who act violently toward our citizens, our law enforcement, and county government property will be held accountable for their criminal behavior. Our citizens and our staff are entitled to the right to live, visit, work, and worship in a safe community. We will not stand by while bad actors attempt to intimidate or harm the citizens of Montgomery County. We will fervently protect this county and use every legal means available to hold bad actors accountable for their criminal behavior."