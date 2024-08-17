Harris County law enforcement are searching for a man they suspected murdered another man in Katy then moving the body two hours away.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Michael Maurice Mack is wanted on a capital murder charge for the death of 53-year-old Kelvin Hinton.

Deputies from Precinct 5 were called to a home in the 2500 block of Wells Station Court in Katy on Aug. 14, officials say. When they arrived, they found evidence suggesting foul play, but no body was at the scene.

Maurice Mack (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office)

After further investigation, deputies believed the victim's body may have been moved from the residence and put at another location.

Investigators were led to the 1000 block of Old Highway 90 in West Vidor, Texas, more than 120 miles away, where they found the body of Hinton.

Mack was identified as the suspect in the case and a Capital Murder warrant has been issued for his arrest, but he remains at large.

Anyone with information on Mack's whereabouts are asked to call their local law enforcement agency, the Harris County Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.