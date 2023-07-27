article

METRORail is offering complimentary rides in the Houston for the next two weeks.

The limited-time deal is courtesy of Dick's House of Sport-Katy/Baybrook.

Free rides are being offered starting Friday and run through August 11.

This applies to the METRORail Red, Green and Purple lines.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Metro recommends planning your trips in advance with the RideMETRO app.