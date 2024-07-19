METROrail crash with dump truck near NRG, 3 people injured

METRO Police Department is actively investigating a crash between a METROrail and a dump truck near NRG on Friday.

Around 12:15 p.m., authorities received calls about the incident which occurred near the intersection of Naomi Street and Fannin Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

At least two passengers and the METRO driver were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The dump truck driver stayed on the scene, according to METRO PD.

To avoid transportation disruptions, shuttle buses are being used in the meantime.