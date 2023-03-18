Memorial to be held for Baytown K-9 officer who died from venomous snake bite

article

A memorial service is being open for all to pay their respects to a fallen member of the Baytown Police Department.

The service is to honor K-9 officer ‘Lenin’ who died on March 9 after suffering a bite from a venomous snake while conducting training in Baytown. It will be held on March 21 at 3:30 p.m. at Faith Family Church at 6500 North Main Street.

PREVIOUS STORY: Baytown K-9 officer dies after suffering bite from venomous snake

Baytown police say the memorial is open to all who want to pay their respect to K-9 Lenin and offer encouragement to his partner Officer Kinzie.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ K-9 officer 'Lenin' (Photo Courtesy of Baytown Police Department)

The service is said to end with final honors rendered by 4:30 PM.

K-9 Lenin was the first Explosive Ordinance Detection K-9 dog for the Baytown police and won the TOP Bomb Dog Award, second place for Bomb Scramble, and third place for Bomb Vehicles in Dothan, Alabama in February.