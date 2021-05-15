Memorial Hermann hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 12 to 15-year-olds Saturday
article
HOUSTON - As more Americans prepare to roll up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccines, so may children ages 12 to 15.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
To assist in getting more people their shots, Memorial Hermann announced it would be hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday until 5 p.m. at Sharpstown High School on Bissonet St.
RELATED: Harris County Public Health to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 starting Thursday
Officials say minors between the ages of 12 through 17-years-old must have an adult i.e., the parent or legal representative with them for their appointment but do not need to show ID.
Walk-ins are accepted but if you'd like to make an appointment, you may do so by clicking HERE.
Advertisement