Memorial Hermann hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 12 to 15-year-olds Saturday

As more Americans prepare to roll up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccines, so may children ages 12 to 15.

To assist in getting more people their shots, Memorial Hermann announced it would be hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday until 5 p.m. at Sharpstown High School on Bissonet St.

Officials say minors between the ages of 12 through 17-years-old must have an adult i.e., the parent or legal representative with them for their appointment but do not need to show ID.

Walk-ins are accepted but if you'd like to make an appointment, you may do so by clicking HERE.

