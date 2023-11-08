Megan Thee Stallion visits Texas Southern University presents Flamin' Hot scholarship

It's time for the H-town hotties to get their knees ready, Megan Thee Stallion is in town!

Texas Southern University (TSU) witnessed a remarkable event as Megan Thee Stallion, the famous rapper and former TSU student, returned to her alma mater to surprise the recipients of the Flamin' Hot scholarship fund at the Sawyer Auditorium on Wednesday. The timing of the event coincides with TSU's weekly Hump Day pep rally.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion confirmed to headline March Madness Music Festival AT&T Block Party

Following the successful launch of Flamin' Hot University in September, this event aims to celebrate the achievements of the deserving students who have been granted scholarships from the fund.

Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay said ""Everyone deserves to be their Flamin' Hot self, but student loans can create a significant burden on college graduates – especially at HBCUs where students graduate with 19% more debt than those at non-HBCUs1,The Flamin' Hot University scholarship fund at TSU was designed to ease some of the financial pressures student loans bring, so graduates can focus on unleashing their hottest potential."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Megan was accompanied by the Ocean of Soul band, adding to the excitement and energy of the occasion. Megan also engaged in a fireside chat with TSU's Tracy Clemons.

The Flamin' Hot Scholarship Fund:

The Flamin' Hot scholarship fund was established earlier this year with the intention of providing financial assistance to graduating seniors at TSU. The fund seeks to help these students start their post-graduation journey on the right foot.

SUGGESTED: Megan Thee Stallion gets two new wax figures

Thanks to generous contributions, Flamin University officials say the fund has now grown to reward over $150,000 to more than 20 deserving graduating seniors.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A significant portion of this funding has been generated from the exclusive Flamin' Hot University merchandise line, which was created by renowned fashion designer Melody Ehsani in collaboration with input from Megan Thee Stallion herself.