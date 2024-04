There are new legal troubles for Megan Thee Stallion. A former employee for the rapper alleges he was stuck in a hostile work environment while working for her. Plus, Beyoncé is in the headlines again. Not for her music, but because of her hair!

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full story.