Mayor Turner, Andre Johnson, Carl Lewis and Elvin Hayes among those featured at MLK Day Parade

Houston hosted two parades to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday.

For many Houston families like Jasmine Wright and her kids, attending the annual MLK Day Parade downtown is a tradition passed along for generations.

"When I was a kid growing up, my mom took me and my siblings," Wright said. "We used to come out here all the time."

While some kids are here to enjoy a fun day away from school, many parents are using the holiday as a teaching tool with this year's downtown parade theme being "Climbing the mountain to a better future."

"MLK day for me and my family it just means there isn’t any limit," said Nataya Portsey. "He was one person, and he made a difference. So we all have the power to make a difference."

The City of Houston and the Black Heritage Society partnered up to put on the parade, again.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was chosen as the Grand Marshal this year alongside Dr. King's nephew, Rev. Dr. Derek King, and surgeon, Dr. Camille Cash.

"Dr. King was about peace, love, and working together," said Turner. "If we can carry those principles into 2023, it will be to all of our benefit."

The parade also paid tribute to John W. Bland, a civil rights activist and union leader who passed away in 2020.

The downtown parade featured 12 marching bands from local schools and 14 floats. Dozens of elected officials and Houston sports legends were on board including two-time NFL Hall of Fame finalist, Andre Johnson and nine-time Olympic gold medalist, Carl Lewis. Lewis' family were personal friends of Dr. King.

"I just recently lost my mother, who was close with Dr. King, personally," Lewis said. "And it's a special thing. Their birthdays are similar. They’re the same age. They went through the same struggle and so, it's really important to know that this was part of the legacy of our family. I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, over in Midtown, the theme for the 29th annual MLK Grande Parade was 'Drum majors for the dream.'

Featured in the parade were the same horses that carried two other high-profile Houstonians to their resting place.

"We took George Floyd home the last mile of the way," said Terence Reed, owner of Vintage Carriage LLC. "We took Vanessa Guillen home."

"Hopefully one day it’ll be one parade. We just need one; we don’t need two," he added. "It would be the biggest parade in history if they just put both of these parades together."

This year's MLK Grande Parade honorees included former city council member and Houston mayoral candidate, Amanda Edwards, rapper Trae the Truth, and Turkey Leg Hut owners, Lynn and Nakia Price.