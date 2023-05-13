Ever since it was announced Houston Independent School District would be taken over, questions have been swirling about what will become of the district.

On Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted out saying the TEA Commissioner is in talks to choose Mike Miles, the former Superintendent of Dallas ISD, to be the superintendent of HISD. This has not been confirmed by the TEA.

The TEA previously stated they will officially name the Board of Managers and the superintendent on or about June 1.

When the takeover was announced, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said the HISD Board of Trustees was informed, "we will be placing a board of managers to govern Houston ISD."

Houston ISD released this statement when the news of the school district being taken over by the state was announced in March:

"HISD has received official notice that the Texas Education Agency intends to replace Houston ISD’s superintendent and elected trustees of the Board of Education with an appointed superintendent and board of managers in the next few months. The Board is reviewing this notice to determine next steps.

In the meantime, our great schools remain open and committed to providing a meaningful educational experience for all students. The District’s top priority is, and will continue to be, student outcomes. The Board hopes that TEA has a clear and transparent process for this announced transition that is communicated to the community and the District.

The Board, in partnership with District Administration, will work with the Commissioner of Education to create a smooth transition for the sake of all HISD students, staff, and families."

We reached out to the TEA and are waiting to hear back.