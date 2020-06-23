Mayor asking Houstonians to complete COVID-19 survey

Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking Houstonians to complete a brief survey regarding COVID-19.

The City of Houston said the responses will give the city important information on how the virus has impacted residents’ lives as well as identify how to support health and wellbeing.

Mayor Turner is asking those willing to participate to complete the roughly 10-minute survey by Saturday, June 23.

Click here to complete the survey. It is also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Arabic.

The survey is conducted by Mayor Turner’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Initiative and Task Force.

The task force is working to address health inequities and access in 22 priority neighborhoods, which include Acres Home, Denver Harbor, Eastex-Jensen, Fifth Ward, Gulfton, Independence Heights, Kashmere Gardens, Sunnyside and Third Ward.

