HPD officer, 2 others injured in crash on Katy Freeway

The Brief A Houston Police Department officer and two other people were injured following a crash early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on Interstate 10 at the Beltway. Officials stated a suspected DWI driver struck an officer, wrecker, and a citizen's vehicle.



A Houston Police Department officer and two other people were injured following a crash early Sunday morning.

Houston police officer, 2 others injured in crash

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred on Interstate 10 at the Beltway, just before 3 a.m.

Officials stated a suspected DWI driver struck an officer, wrecker, and a citizen's vehicle.

The officer, wrecker driver, and the citizen were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the officer suffered minor injuries.

The suspected DWI driver was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide conditions on the wrecker driver or the citizen.