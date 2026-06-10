Texas Tech coach breaks silence on QB Brendan Sorsby's gambling scandal, compares recovery to injury

The Brief First Public Comments: This marks the first time the Texas Tech head coach has addressed the media or the public regarding quarterback Brendan Sorsby's gambling scandal since the news broke on Monday. Addiction vs. Injury: The coach drew a stark parallel to physical rehabilitation, comparing an athlete returning from an ACL tear to Sorsby recovering from a serious gambling addiction, emphasizing that recovery takes time. University Stance: The coach firmly stated that Texas Tech is not a party to Sorsby's lawsuit or the legal injunction, did not fund his defense attorney, and is focused strictly on supporting their student-athlete through recovery protocols.



Texas Tech’s head football, Joey McGuire, broke his silence Wednesday regarding the high-profile gambling scandal surrounding quarterback Brendan Sorsby, offering a protective yet deeply candid stance on the player's ongoing situation.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the scandal surfaced, the coach explicitly framed Sorsby's situation as a battle with addiction rather than just a disciplinary or legal hurdle.

"Will Hammond is coming back from an ACL. He is recovering from an injury," the coach stated. "Brendan Sorsby is recovering from an addiction. He’s recovering."

The coach emphasized that he has met with Sorsby multiple times, noting that the weight of the ordeal has been immense.

Having witnessed the destructive impact of addiction within his own family, the coach declared he has no intention of turning his back on the young quarterback during his darkest hour.

Navigating Legal and Conference Hurdles

While a judge has ruled on an injunction that could eventually see the case move to Amarillo, the football program is bracing for a complex, drawn-out timeline.

Big 12 executive committee meetings are scheduled for Thursday, followed by conference presidential discussions, leaving Sorsby's status for the Week 3 matchup against Houston highly uncertain.

"To the point, before we get to the legal part, that he could be ready Week 3 against Houston is still a stretch," the coach admitted, citing the extensive recovery structure currently surrounding Sorsby.

The university has implemented rigid oversight measures, which include specialized mentors, tracking technology, and independent financial monitoring over every single penny the quarterback handles.

Texas Tech Distances Itself From Lawsuit

Amid intense national scrutiny and public outcry, the coach fiercely defended the integrity of the athletic department. He clarified that the university did not instigate or fund the ongoing legal proceedings against collegiate governing bodies.

"We were not a part of this lawsuit by any way. We did not pay for his lawyer," the coach clarified. "This was not Texas Tech taking the NCAA to court. What we did was support our player that is an addict."

Reiterating that Texas Tech remains a student-driven institution, the coach stated that the program's top priority is ensuring Sorsby's long-term well-being and maintaining the internal stability of the football team.

He concluded by noting that Red Raider fans can expect to hear directly from Sorsby in the near future as both the player and the program work through the fluid situation step by step.