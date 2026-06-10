Texas Rangers ask public to help identify woman found dead in 1992

The Brief A woman’s remains were found at a construction site near Refugio 1992. Investigators said they believe the woman died from a gunshot wound. The woman had likely been dead up to three years before her remains were found, detectives said.



Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) have renewed their calls for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead more than 30 years ago.

What we know:

According to DPS, the woman died from a gunshot wound up to three years before her remains were found covered by dense brush at a pipeline construction site 4 miles east of Refugio on March 2, 1992.

Investigators said they believe the woman was white or Hispanic, between 20 and 35 years old and about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. Clothing found at the scene included a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, a red belt, white knee-high boots and a red earring.

Forensic artists released sketches of the woman in 2020, but no identification came from them.

Investigators have released these sketches of a woman whose remains were found near Refugio, Texas, on March 2, 1992. (Texas DPS / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"The image is an approximate likeness based on data obtained from that analysis, and hairstyle, hair color and eye color are all open to interpretation and may be different," DPS investigators said.

What you can do:

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters must provide information to either Crime Stoppers at 800-252-8477, or through this link. You must select "Cold Cases Featured" and "Cold Case" in the type of crime and offense type sections.