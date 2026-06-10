Say hello to Houston's massive 230-Foot FIFA World Cup mural ahead of first match

The Brief Houston has unveiled a massive 230-foot art piece on Harrisburg Boulevard, officially making it the city's longest official FIFA World Cup mural. Created by local artist Betirri, the artwork blends Houston's identity—featuring the Port, the train rails, and the Space Center—with the global spirit of soccer. This landmark is one of ten World Cup murals being completed this week ahead of Houston's first match on June 14th.



Houston has unveiled a massive 230-foot art piece on Harrisburg Boulevard, officially making it the city's longest official FIFA World Cup mural.

'The Gateway' to Houston's Rich History

The vibrant piece of public art is titled "The Eastern Gateway Mural," and it serves as a visual welcome to the East End. Designed by local artist, Betirri, the mural blends the spirit of international soccer with iconic elements of Houston’s industrial and cultural identity.

"The design, as you can see, is formed of different elements from the east," Betirri said. "The two main elements are the rails from the trains and the waves from the Ship Channel or Port of Houston."

At the heart of the 230-foot canvas, a golden trophy, connecting the city's blue-collar roots with its futuristic legacy.

"In the center, we have this gold trophy that's connecting all the design," Betirri said. "This represents the Houston Space Center. We have this astronaut reaching out to these magnolia flowers, which represent Magnolia Park in this area. So every little detail is about Houston, the World Cup, and hopefully, we have all the fans coming here feel connected."

A Personal Tribute

While Betirri is no stranger to creating sports-themed art—having painted numerous soccer and World Cup-related pieces in the past, including Houston's famous "Space Cowboy" mural—this particular project hits much closer to home.

"Houston is home for me. I've been here for 30 years," Betirri shared. "I’ve done a lot of different murals around Houston... just really trying to present the identity of Houston in my own way. But, yeah, it's a very important piece because this is where I live."

More Murals on the Way Before Kickoff

The Harrisburg Boulevard landmark is just one piece of a much larger artistic takeover. Betirri is currently working on about nine other official FIFA World Cup murals across the city.

The artist noted that he expects all of them to be completed by the end of this week, transforming Houston's streets into a vibrant gallery just in time for the tournament.