Houston Zoo mourning the loss of 'beloved' Ankole Cattle

The Brief The Houston Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals named Luni Tune. According to a post on Facebook, Luni Tune, an Ankole Cattle, passed away on Wednesday at 23-years-old.



The Houston Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its animals named Luni Tune.

Houston Zoo mourning loss of Luni Tune

According to a post on Facebook, Luni Tune, an Ankole Cattle, passed away on Wednesday at 23-years-old.

Luni Tune (Source: Houston Zoo)

What they're saying:

"If you ever spotted him in his habitat, you knew which one he was—the shy one with the beautifully symmetrical horns. He was part of a trio here for many years, and in the end, he was our last. He kept mostly to himself, but he had his people. He showed up for every training session and would take food right from his keepers’ hands. And if you were near his habitat early in the morning or late in the afternoon, you probably heard him. He got vocal when he thought his keepers were running late, which, for the record, they never were.

As he got older, his team built a health plan around him: joint supplements, a special diet, and the kind of steady, attentive care that comes from really knowing an animal.

Last winter, we had the chance to film a spotlight with Luni Tune and Keeper Cynthia. We’re glad we did.

He was our last Ankole cattle, and this place feels a little quieter without him.

A heartfelt thank you to our hoofstock team for the dedicated care they gave Luni Tune every day of his 20 years here."