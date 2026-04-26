New details released after HPD Lieutenant was arrested, accused of soliciting a minor online

The Brief Court documents are revealing new information following the arrest of a Houston Police Department Lieutenant on the charge of soliciting a minor online. As FOX 26 has reported, Harris County Precinct One authorities shared that HPD Lt. Quoc Viet Ngo had been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. The 50-year-old allegedly sent sexual photos to an undercover detective who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl.



Court documents are revealing new information following the arrest of a Houston Police Department Lieutenant on the charge of soliciting a minor online.

HPD Lieutenant arrested, accused of soliciting a minor online

What we know:

As FOX 26 has reported, Harris County Precinct One authorities shared that HPD Lt. Quoc Viet Ngo had been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Mugshot of Houston Police Lieutenant Quoc Viet Ngo (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office)

The 50-year-old allegedly sent sexual photos to an undercover detective who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, on April 1, an adult male using the username "CoolTown", who listed his age as 28 and located in Texas, made contact with a case agent utilizing the persona of a 15-year-old girl.

The court documents stated after being informed that the undercover persona was 15-years-old, the suspect continued the communications, engaged in sexually explicit conversation and expressed intent to meet in person with the individual who he believed to be a minor.

According to the court documents, the suspect asked several questions. In one conversation, the suspect asked, "Are you cool & open minded?" The undercover agent replied back saying, "Do you care that I'm 15?" The suspect responded saying, "I never date anyone that age, but I don't think age is more important than personality. Some are young but very mature. What about you? Can you handle someone older than you?"

The court documents stated the suspect asked for photographs to verify the individual was "100% real."

The suspect then, according to court documents, asked some sexually explicit questions.

In one interaction, the suspect stated, according to court documents, "If you get pregnant by me, then I will marry you." He also stated, "Even if you preg at 15 by accident, we're still good. We'll legalize at 17."

Ngo is currently out on a $250,000 bond and relieved of duty.

What's next:

Ngo is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.