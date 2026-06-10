Houston crime: Arrest made following 2024 deadly shooting at 'makeshift club'

The Brief Houston police have announced an arrest in connection with a deadly 2024 shooting at a northeast Houston ‘makeshift club’. Authorities said 19-year-old Jakorian Mouton has been charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. Police called it a last minute party, or a pop-up party that possibly started on social media. On Instagram, the venue is known as "The Curfew Club" and is advertised as "the hottest teen club in Houston."



Houston police have announced an arrest in connection with a deadly 2024 shooting at a northeast Houston ‘makeshift club’.

Houston crime: Suspect charged following deadly 2024 ‘makeshift club’ shooting

Authorities said 19-year-old Jakorian Mouton has been charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence.

Jakorian Mouton

The backstory:

Houston police were called to a shooting in progress just before 11:30 p.m. on December on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, to Jensen Drive at Topping Street, which is just off of Eastex Freeway and near the intersection with Parker Road, in north Houston.

Police called it a last minute party, or a pop-up party that possibly started on social media. On Instagram, the venue is known as "The Curfew Club" and is advertised as "the hottest teen club in Houston."

When authorities arrived, they saw a large number of juveniles and young adults running from the venue.

Officers learned multiple people had been shot and one male, 16-year-old Randle King was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported a number of victims to hospitals and one victim was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. A'Ziria Bankhead, 14, was also killed in the shooting. Four other victims, who are females, were also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said, witnesses stated to officers they saw the suspect shooting a pistol into the crowd of people at the venue. He was described as a tall, thin Black male suspect wearing all black clothing, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black mask covering his face. Further investigation identified the suspect as Mouton.

On Tuesday, (June 9, 2026) Beaumont police department officers, along with members of the Southeast Texas Violent Crime Taskforce, arrested Mouton, and he was subsequently charged for his role in the fatal shooting.