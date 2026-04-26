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Houston traffic alert: All lanes reopen on I-45 Gulf Freeway following crash, driver critically injured

By
Updated  April 26, 2026 1:49pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • All lanes are reopen following a vehicle crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway. 
    • According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Cullen/Scott.
    • Officials said the crash may be a possible fatality.

HOUSTON - All lanes have reopened following a vehicle crash on Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway, officials said. 

Houston crash: Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Gulf Freeway

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Cullen/Scott.

It was initially reported by officials that the crash involved five vehicles. However, it was later confirmed that only one vehicle, a 2013 black Mustang, was involved.

Officials said the driver, a Black female in her 40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what led up to the crash. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office 

HoustonNews