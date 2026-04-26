Houston traffic alert: All lanes reopen on I-45 Gulf Freeway following crash, driver critically injured
HOUSTON - All lanes have reopened following a vehicle crash on Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway, officials said.
Houston crash: Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Gulf Freeway
What we know:
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Cullen/Scott.
It was initially reported by officials that the crash involved five vehicles. However, it was later confirmed that only one vehicle, a 2013 black Mustang, was involved.
Officials said the driver, a Black female in her 40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say what led up to the crash.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office