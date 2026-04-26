Houston police fatally shoot suspect after business break-in and gunfire exchange

article

The Brief Houston officers shot and killed a man late Saturday after he allegedly broke into cars and opened fire inside a local business. Employees ran inside to escape the suspect's gunfire; remarkably, no workers or responding officers were injured during the shootout. While the investigation is ongoing, HPD expects to release body-worn camera footage of the incident within the next 30 days.



Houston police shot and killed a man late Saturday night after he allegedly broke into cars and opened fire on employees inside a business, authorities said.

Fatal police shooting

What we know:

The incident began around 11 p.m. in a parking lot in the 13600 block of the East Freeway. According to investigators, a male suspect was seen vandalizing and breaking into vehicles when employees from a nearby business heard the commotion and went outside.

The suspect reportedly fired at the employees, who retreated into the building. Police said the suspect followed them inside and continued shooting.

Responding officers entered the business and engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. The man was struck multiple times and later died at a local hospital.

No officers or employees were injured during the shooting.

The investigation is being conducted by the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

What's next:

Department officials said body-worn camera footage of the shooting is expected to be released within 30 days, in accordance with department policy.

As of early Sunday morning, Sam's Club on East Fwy. is temporarily closed.